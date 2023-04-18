Kentucky Baseball drops a spot in D1Baseball Top 25

The University of Kentucky Wildcats baseball team fell one spot this week down to #13 in the D1Baseball Top 25.

This came after going 1-2 in their weekend series with top-ranked LSU and weather postponed a scheduled game against Louisville. The Tigers needed a comeback effort to best the Cats 7-6 on Saturday to take the series.

The Bat Cats are one of six teams representing the SEC in the poll. The others are #1 LSU, #3 Florida, #4 Vanderbilt, #5 Arkansas, and #6 South Carolina. It’s impressive to have five of the top six teams in the nation being from the same conference but will undoubtedly make things much tougher for Kentucky when postseason play begins.

Next up, UK will be at home for a five-game stand beginning Tuesday night with a matchup against Xavier.

Kentucky is an impressive 18-1 on their home field and now boasts an overall season record of 28-7. With the SEC being

It’s been an exciting season for Nick Mingione’s club so if you haven’t caught baseball fever yet it’s not too late. The upcoming weather looks great to catch a game at Kentucky Proud Park if you’re in the Lexington area.