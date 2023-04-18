Tuesday Headlines: Stable Recovery Edition

Good morning BBN!

Daniel Hager of KSR did a story on Stable Recovery, which is a recovery center in Lexington. With a focus on helping men who are in recovery, Stable Recovery achieves that mission by helping men walk through the process while also providing employment opportunities on a horse farm in Lexington.

Their mission: At Stable Recovery, our mission is to provide a safe and stable living environment for men in early recovery. We are a peer-driven therapeutic community with a focus on equine-related employment opportunities.

Hager, in his article, highlights the great success that was spoken about this past weekend at the Stable Recovery Spring Gala. 10 months into operation, they are seeing great success from those in the program.

It is always great to see the success of local businesses, especially one with a mission such as this.

You can read the rest of Daniel’s article here.

Tweet of the Day

Playoff Rosters only



All Big Ten vs All Kentucky

Seven Game Series



Big Ten in six, too much defense while Kentucky a bit sawft and fragile pic.twitter.com/46Q7kd66nW — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 16, 2023

What are your thoughts on this matchup?

Headlines

No. 11 Kentucky Returns Home After Road Stretch – UK Athletics

The Cats return to Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday evening after doing well at top-ranked LSU over the weekend. The Wildcats will host Xavier at 6:30 pm ET.

Kayla Kowalik Selected 8th in 2023 WPF Draft by USSSA Pride – UK Athletics

With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft, the USSSA Pride selected Kentucky Softball catcher, Kayla Kowalik. She was the final pick of the second round in the draft.

Kentucky STUNT Team Earns National Awards – UK Athletics

Six members of the Kentucky STUNT team were honored at the 2023 Division I STUNT national awards banquet.

Dickinson interested in coming to UK, but not if Oscar returns- KSR

This is going to be an interesting week for the portal it seems.

Courtland Ford becoming top transfer target at OT; visiting this week- KSR

Could the Cats land the RT they have been looking for this week?

Small ball powering Kentucky Baseball- Cats Pause

The Cats boast an unorthodox offense.

Jalen Hurts signs extension- ESPN

Big time news for Eagles fans.

Jaren Jackson Jr. wins DPOY- ESPN

The Grizzlies big-man brings home the award.

Texans getting calls about the No. 2 pick- CBS

Could the Texans trade the No. 2 pick?

Lamar Jackson won't report for the start of workouts- CBS

Will Lamar land a new deal?

Anthony Davis is the key to a Lakers finals run- Fox Sports

Can AD win another ring in LA?

Kings beat Warriors 114-106 to take 2-0 series lead - ESPN

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the Kings to a second straight victory over the defending champion Warriors.

Maxey, Embiid, Harris power 76ers to 96-84 win over Nets - ESPN

Maxey hit six 3-pointers and scored 33 points, Embiid and Harris had 20 apiece, and the 76ers beat the Nets to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.