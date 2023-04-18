Wan’Dale Robinson praises Will Levis’ character ahead of NFL Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats football program has soared over the past few seasons, and with NC State transfer Devin Leary, they will remain in good hands.

A key reason the Cats have maintained competitiveness in the SEC is partially because of Penn State transfer Will Levis, who is among the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis stands 6-foot-3 and has been getting grilled throughout the pre-draft process.

Whether it was the pictures of his body transformation ahead of the draft or his issues with interceptions at Kentucky, scouts will find a reason to sink Levis’ stock. Former teammate Wan’Dale Robinson gave a different perspective of Levis.

“That’s just Will. Once you get to know him, you realize he’s a really caring dude. Nothing that he says ever comes from a bad place. At the end of the day, he just wants to be the best. I loved playing with him. Loved having him as my quarterback,” Wan’Dale Robinson said when speaking of Levis with Jordan Schultz of The Score.

While Levis has some concerns regarding his play, he arguably proved more in college than that of CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, both of which were playing with a couple of the best offensive lines and wide receivers in football.

Anthony Richardson and Levis, the two other top-four quarterback prospects, not so much. Levis ended his junior season with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and then followed that up with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a senior.

His intangibles, size, and arm strength, are what has made him one of the top prospects. With teams like the Colts and Raiders set with high first-round picks, there’s a good chance Levis ends as a top-10 pick.