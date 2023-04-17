Ahmad Nowell, teammate of Justin Edwards, drawing interest from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff made a stop in Philly for 2024 four-star guard Ahmad Nowell, per Rare Footage and Jack Pilgrim of KSR. John Calipari, Chin Coleman, and Orlando Antigua all made the trip.

Nowell, ranked as the No. 51 player in the country via 247 Sports, is a high school teammate with future Wildcat and top-five signee Justin Edwards at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia. The highest ranking for Nowell is 28th overall at ESPN, while Rivals has him ranked 36th.

Nowell holds a slew of offers from big-time programs such as the Kansas Jayhawks, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, Memphis Tigers, and most recently, Rick Pitino and St. John’s.

With Edwards already signed and sealed to Lexington for next season, Nowell could continue the Philadelphia-to-Lexington pipeline for a second straight season.

Check out some highlights of Nowell in action at the City Of Palms Classic from this past season.

