Kentucky offers Wyoming OL transfer Emmanuel Pregnon

The Kentucky Wildcats are not done building their 2023 roster, as Mark Stoops and his staff are still working hard in the transfer portal.

One of the most coveted prospects in the transfer portal is Wyoming offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, who received a 90 overall grade in 247 Sports’ transfer ratings system.

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports reported that Penn State is the latest team to join the offer list of Pregnon. However, it was also revealed that Kentucky has offered the star lineman along with the Tennessee Volunteers, Illinois Fighting Illini, Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, UCLA Bruins, and Auburn Tigers among several others.

“Outside of Bear Alexander (Georgia), Emmanuel Pregnon is the best player to have entered the portal during spring ball,” says 247 Sports national writer Chris Hummer. “Schools were buzzing about him within an hour of him entering the portal. In fact, I had one school tell me he’d have offers from ‘everyone’ soon. After just a few days in the portal, that very much seems to be the case. Everyone needs extra o-line help, and he’s the belle of the ball.”

Kentucky’s offensive line struggled mightily last season, and everyone knew Stoops would be looking to fix these issues up front this offseason.

While Stoops and his staff have already done a good job of improving the line, teams are always looking for extra help on the line, and Pregnon is one of the best options available.

“Pregnon has intriguing capabilities as an interior lineman with ideal body structure and movement skills,” says 247 Sports national analyst Clint Brewster. “He plays with the willingness to bury people in the run game and shows outstanding effort in pass sets. Pregnon is still very raw which gives him exciting potential. He has the ability to be an upper-tier offensive guard in college football if he continues to grow in terms of technique, leverage, and awareness. He’s quickly becoming one of the most coveted transfers in this window.”

The addition of Pregnon would not only add much-needed depth to the 2023 roster, but he could develop into one of the best offensive linemen in the country in the future.