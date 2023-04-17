Hunter Dickinson would “love” to play for Kentucky if Oscar Tshiebwe does not return, per report

There are a lot of decisions left to be made regarding the Kentucky Wildcats’ frontcourt for next season.

However, on Monday’s episode of Kentucky Sports Radio, Matt Jones reported some scoop about Michigan Wolverines transfer Hunter Dickinson.

Jones reported that a source outside of Kentucky’s program told him on Friday that Dickinson would “love” to play at Kentucky, but only if Oscar Tshiebwe does not return for another season.

Tshiebwe is currently testing the NBA Draft waters and has until May 31st to make his official decision. However, Jones noted that Dickinson would like to make a decision this week which makes this a tricky situation for Kentucky with Tshiebwe wanting to take his time with the NBA process.

“[Kentucky] would love to have Oscar back but Oscar is wanting to wait until the end to decide, and Hunter wants to make a decision,” Jones said. “So, Kentucky is hoping Oscar will make his decision this week so that whatever happens they don’t lose Dickinson in the process.”

Dickinson met with Kentucky’s staff via Zoom back on April 5th and is considered by many as the top prospect in the transfer portal.

As far as other competition for Dickinson, the Kansas Jayhawks, Georgetown Hoyas, and Maryland Terrapins are seen as the top contenders with plans to visit all three, according to Terps reporter Jeff Ermann. Kentucky is currently scheduled to play Kansas in the 2023 Champions Classic, so the Cats could theoretically end up with Dickinson or face him early in the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Be sure to read the full report at KSR.