Monday Headlines: Tyler Herro Edition

The second set of the NBA Playoff games were played on Sunday and with that came so many freak injuries to star NBA players. In fact, there were three NBA stars injured in the first two games.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Tyler Herro was one of those stars, breaking the middle and ring finger on his right hand. Chris Haynes reports that Herro is expected to miss 4-6 weeks of action, which is the equivalent of two 7-game playoff series (including the Heat’s current series vs. the Bucks).

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 17, 2023

Herro was inserted as a full-time starter this year for the Heat, averaging 20 points per game for the second consecutive season. He’s a key ball handler for a team without a star point guard. Herro can create his own shot, attack the rim and make free throws — all traits you want one of your best players to have when making a championship run in the postseason.

After his exit, Miami was able to hang on and beat Milwaukee to secure an upset in Game One. If the Heat can advance, it will probably be the end of the second round before Herro is able to return to action. That’s a significant amount of games, but at least his injury isn’t worse and he’s able to return this postseason if his team stays alive.

Game Two between Miami and Milwaukee will be played on Wednesday at 9 PM ET.

Tweet of the Day

Anthony Davis asked for a sub after suffering an apparent arm injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/bX3TRXiTwz — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2023

Scary injury but Davis was able to come back in and dominate the game.

