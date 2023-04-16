Potential UK transfer target emerges in Southern Cal OL Courtland Ford

USC Trojans offensive tackle Courtland Ford has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the program.

Why is this important? The Kentucky Wildcats and Mark Stoops are in the market for an offensive lineman to beef up the Big Blue Wall.

After battling injury last season, Ford missed some time and lost his starting spot, but he did start the season opener and the Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane. Ford stands at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, and has played all over the line, primarily on the left side at left tackle and left guard. Over the course of his three seasons in SoCal, Ford started 12 games.

And according to KSR’s Nick Roush, you should “expect Kentucky to be in the race for Ford’s services.”

As a class of 2020 recruit, Ford held offers from Alabama, Georgia, TCU, Tennessee, Oregon, and of course, USC, as a three-star recruit out of Texas.

With the extra COVID-19 year, Ford could play three more seasons if he wished.

The open position on the Kentucky offensive line is at right tackle, which is currently a battle between Jeremy Flax and David Wohlabuagh. Neither of them stood out enough in spring football to lock up the starting spot, so Ford could be a potential solution for Mark Stoops.

This would actually be the second time Kentucky has found a potential starting offensive lineman from USC. If you recall, E.J. Price left the Trojans in 2018, wound up at Kentucky, and started 11 games while helping the Wildcats finish 10-3.