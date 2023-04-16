Fox and Monk combine for 70 in Kings’ wild playoff win over the Warriors

The Sacramento Kings entered their first playoff series in more than a decade against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The Kings put together a 48-win season behind the dominant play of De’Aaron Fox.

Fox and Malik Monk, who should be a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year, were among those that broke onto the scene for Sacramento.

They made their presence felt on Saturday as the Kings took Game 1 from the NBA reigning Warriors. Sacramento won 126-123. Fox scored a game-high 38 points. He shot 13-for-27 from the field and 4-for-8 from deep along with sinking 8 of his 12 free-throw attempts.

Trey Lyles and Malik Monk both went off as well with the former hitting 4 triples and scoring 16 points and the latter going for 32 points and a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line.

For any Kentucky fans out there, here was the Kings 4Q scoring plays in an absolutely unforgettable playoff game:



Fox 3

Monk 3

Monk FT

Monk FT

Fox 2

Fox 2

Monk 2

Barnes 2

Fox 3

Monk FT

Monk FT

Fox 3

Monk FT

Monk FT

Fox AST Sabonis 2

Barnes 3

Fox FT

Fox FT

Monk FT

Monk FT — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 16, 2023

Even more impressive, Lyles did his work in 18 minutes, grabbing 6 rebounds as well. Fox, Monk, and Lyles ended +4, +10, and +7 respectively.

The trio combined for 10 of the Kings' 12 three-point field goals. They also combined for 10 rebounds and 8 assists. While it ultimately was a full team effort, the trio of Cats went absolutely off, scoring the three-high totals on the Kings team.

The Kings' offense was electric in the second half, scoring 71 points in the final 24 minutes.

De'Aaron Fox (38 PTS) and Malik Monk (32 PTS) are the 2nd pair of teammates in NBA history to each go for 30+ in their Playoff debut.



The first pair was Hornets duo Alonzo Mourning (30 PTS) and Kendall Gill (30 PTS) on April 29, 1993. pic.twitter.com/gwKo1OhLUT — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 16, 2023

Sacramento will get Game 2 at home as well before heading to San Francisco for at least two more games. That said, the Warriors were led by Stephen Curry, who scored 30 points, and Klay Thompson, who dropped 21.

What a night for these three former Kentucky Wildcats!

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!!!