Sunday Headlines: Jordan Anthony Edition

Good morning BBN!

As we kick off a new week, the Kentucky Wildcats had a dual-sport athlete break another record on the track this weekend to get both football fans and track fans excited about the future of the young athlete.

Jordan Anthony, who is a receiver for Mark Stoops’ program as well as a track superstar for UK, gave yet another jaw-dropping performance in the 100-meter dash.

In his 100m debut, Anthony posted a 10.16 (1.0) which is now the freshman record, and even the second-fastest time recorded in school history for the event.

Blink and you would have missed him...



Jordan Anthony records a new freshman record and the second-fastest time in school history at 10.16 (1.0) in his 100 meter dash debut! #UKTF pic.twitter.com/Wt9bUHf9wk — UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) April 15, 2023

Committing to UK under offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Anthony could have a solid impact on the gridiron this fall as well. Whether it be on Special Teams or even catching some deep passes from Devin Leary, his speed is definitely a tool this football team could use in the skill positions.

Should be fun to watch him excel at both sports in Lexington for years to come.

Tweet of the Day

MAC BROWN WITH A FAKE PUNT FOR A HUGE 69-YARD GAIN @XFL2023 | @XFLGuardians pic.twitter.com/BjTfsfjMT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

Everyone loves a good fake punt!

Headlines

De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk lead Kings to Game 1 win over Warriors - USAT

De'Aaron Fox led the way with 38 points as the Kings, playing their first playoff game in 17 years, won Game 1 against the Warriors. Monk finished with 32 points off the bench.

No. 11 Kentucky Acquits Itself Well in Series at No. 1 LSU – UK Athletics

The Cats reach the halfway point of Southeastern Conference play at 28-7 overall and 10-5 in league play.

Jordan Anthony Sets Freshman Record At Tom Jones Memorial – UK Athletics

“I went out there to run my race to see where I was at and whatever happens, happens and that’s what happened.” Anthony said after the race.

Transfer tracker- KSR

A good spot to follow all the news regarding the latest transfer news for Kentucky.

Kentucky Baseball odds to win the National Championship- KSR

I would just be happy with a trip to Omaha.

Projecting Kentucky’s post spring-practice depth chart- Cats Pause

A good look at where the Cats roster stands heading into the summer.

2023 RBC Heritage Leaderboard- CBS Sports

Should be a fun fourth round in Hilton Head.

First night of NBA playoffs- CBS Sports

Some former Cats shined on the first night of the NBA playoffs.

USFL kicks off- Fox Sports

We now have the XFL and the USFL to help us make it to August.

Ewers impresses in Texas Spring Game- ESPN

With Arch Manning now in Austin, Quinn Ewers shined at the Spring Game on Saturday.

Trinity Thomas ties NCAA record for most perfect 10’s- ESPN

The University of Florida gymnast sets an impressive record this weekend.

