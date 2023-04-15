Kentucky CB Andre Stewart enters transfer portal

The second transfer portal window for college football is now open, and the Kentucky Wildcats already have their first roster departure.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Andre Stewart has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, after just one season in Lexington.

Stewart was ranked as a three-star in the 2022 class, and the top-600 prospect was once committed to Auburn before flipping to Kentucky. He picked the Cats over offers from Florida, LSU, Arkansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Louisville, Oregon, Tennessee, and others.

Adam Luckett of Kentucky Sports Radio noted that the additions of Jantzen Dunn and JQ Hardaway back in December, as well as fellow redshirt freshman Elijah Reed getting reps during spring camp with the twos, likely contributed to the departure of Stewart.

The Cats now have eight scholarship cornerbacks on the roster for next season, including 2023 signees Nasir Addison and Avery Stuart, who are not yet on campus but are expected to report this summer.

Stewart joins Kobi Albert and Kiyaunta Goodwin, who have since committed to Mississippi State and Florida respectively, as 2022 signees to hit the transfer portal this offseason.

