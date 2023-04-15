Kentucky staff visits top 5 recruit Flory Bidunga

The Kentucky Wildcats have landed the top recruiting class in 2023, so John Calipari and his staff have shifted their focus to doing the same in 2024.

A key piece to that class for UK could be five-star center Flory Bidunga.

According to a report by Jack Pilgrim of KSR and LGHoops out of Indiana, Calipari, Orlando Antigua, and Chin Coleman were all in to see Bidunga to end this past week.

Bidunga, a 6-foot-9 and 215-pound center from Kokomo (IN), is also considering Indiana, Kansas, Cincinnati, and others alongside Kentucky.

Long seen as Kentucky’s top big-man target in the class of 2024, Coach Calipari and his staff are going to have to work hard to land him. With connections to the Bearcats, and the Hoosiers going all in to land Bidunga, it will be interesting to see if the Cats can get some momentum shifted in their favor.

According to Pilgrim, Bidunga would like to be committed before school starts. So it’s going to be a busy summer for the talented junior.

Bidunga is currently ranked as the No. 2 player in the class of 2024, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also list him as the No. 1 center in the class.

