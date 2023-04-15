Tyrese Maxey could be looking at a max-value contract extension

The Philadelphia 76ers may be forking out the money soon to keep former Kentucky Wildcats standout guard Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey, a 6-foot-2 guard, has exploded onto the scene over the last few seasons. The 22-year-old was taken with the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has meshed almost seamlessly with center Joel Embiid and guard James Harden.

As a rookie, Maxey averaged 8 points per game but has since become a scoring machine, averaging 17.5 per game last season and 20.3 per game this season, shooting over 48% from the field in both years.

His playmaking has also ticked up as he has had 3.5 or more assists per game in both seasons. What has that done for the young star?

Well, it is expected to set him up for general wealth as Maxey’s next contract could be a nine-figure deal. Per Sean Deveney, there’s potential that he will get a max-value contract from Philadelphia.

Executives around the league increasingly are saying that Tyrese Maxey is headed for a max contract extension with the Sixers, per @SeanDeveney



A max deal could be worth five years and about $200 million for Maxey pic.twitter.com/fOWq8i6jbR — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 7, 2023

Maxey is set to make $2.7 million this season and then has a team option for the last year of his contract, worth $4.3 million. Whether he is worth $200 million is where the questions lie, especially considering his struggles defensively and his lack of size.

Nonetheless, Maxey is among the best scorers in the NBA and has continued to improve his game. His 3-point shooting is at career-high levels, as is his scoring.

Like Jordan Poole, Maxey will get paid, whether it be by Philadelphia or elsewhere, and it will be interesting to see at what level his next contract is as it could pave the way for score-first guards, think Malik Monk, to come in the future.

For now, the Sixers begin what hopes to be a deep run in the NBA Playoffs today as they host the Brooklyn Nets to tip off the postseason.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!