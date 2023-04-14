Will Levis invited to 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL is inviting 17 prospects to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Potential top-10 pick Will Levis is one of them.

Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are the other three quarterbacks who were invited.

Levis could be the first-overall pick and is one of the most sought-after prospects in the draft, though he’s now expected to go after Young and Stroud are selected.

Here is the full rundown.

Seventeen prospects are now confirmed to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, two weeks from tonight: pic.twitter.com/kx80L9glqJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2023

Levis first joined Kentucky in 2021 after spending two seasons with Penn State. He played in 14 games there and then transferred, immediately becoming the starter in Kentucky.

In 2021, Levis had 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, throwing for 2,826 passing yards.

Thanks to a new offensive coordinator and a porous offensive line, 2022 was more of a letdown season for Levis, but he still did manage 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It is the intangibles that set him apart.

Levis stands 6-foot-3 and has one of the strongest arms in college. On top of that, he has the physicality to be able to keep the ball on the ground and pick up yards as well. Both of those will be sought-after in the NFL, especially after players like Josh Allen have started to shine.

With Devin Leary set to play for Kentucky, things will remain bright in the Bluegrass State. With the success of Levis and likely being selected as a first-round pick by the NFL, the sky is the limit for both the program and their former quarterback.