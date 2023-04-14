Bleav in Kentucky previews the NBA Playoffs

College hoops may be in the offseason, but postseason basketball is still going strong thanks to the start of the NBA Playoffs, which feature 17 former Kentucky Wildcats in action.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy, Jalen Whitlow, and Aaron Gershon hosted an NBA-focused show with guests Matthew Miranda and Stacy Patton of the Bleav in Knicks podcast.

On the show, the crew discussed:

The playoffs arrive!

Former Cats Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle look to guide the Knicks to a deep postseason run.

What to watch for with several other Cats in the playoffs.

And more!

Check out the full episode below. Be sure to subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!