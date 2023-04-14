Early details for Kentucky’s summer trip to Canada for GLOBL JAM

The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing basketball in July as the Cats are heading to Canada to represent Team USA in the 2023 GLOBL JAM in Toronto.

The BBN will get an early look at the upcoming team against international competition in the Under-23 tournament.

Teams participating in the round-robin event include the United States (Kentucky), Canada, Germany, and Team Africa.

Official details about the event will be released next week, but Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio was allowed to release early information about the event in three months.

The event will be a three-game round-robin schedule leading up to a potential Gold Medal matchup. If the Cats fail to make the Gold Medal game, there will also be a Bronze Medal game the same day.

Team USA has three games already scheduled leading up to the championship day.

· USA vs. Germany: Wednesday, July 12th at 1:30 pm ET

· USA vs. Canada: Thursday, July 13th at 8:00 pm ET

· USA vs. Team Africa: Saturday, July 15th at 1:30 pm ET

· Gold Medal session: Sunday, July 16th at 8:00 pm ET

Tickets for the 2023 GLOBL JAM event in Toronto are already on sale with tickets starting as low as $25.

You can check out all ticket packages and buying options for the event here.

