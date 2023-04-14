Friday Headlines: NBA Playoffs Edition

The second night of the NBA Play-In Games are tonight with several former Kentucky Wildcats set to be featured.

First, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will battle for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. While the Bulls don’t have any former Wildcats rostered, the Heat rely on two former Kentucky stars in their starting lineup.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are part of the focal point of the Miami offense, with both averaging 20 points per game to make up nearly 60% of the team’s scoring. The Heat were upset by Atlanta earlier in the week and will need to beat Chicago tonight in order to keep their postseason alive.

The Heat are favored by 5.5 points with tip-off set for 7 PM ET on TNT.

In the second game, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are featured with both teams relying heavily on former Kentucky stars to produce on offense.

For Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader in the middle averaging 20 points and eight rebounds. He had 24 points and 11 boards on Tuesday in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that cost Minnesota the No. 7 seed.

Similar to Minnesota, Oklahoma City has a former Wildcat as the primary leader of their team. Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in scoring with 31 per game while also taking on the oppositions best scorer most nights.

He’s become one of the best all-around players in the NBA and is the main reason why Oklahoma City is in the position to make the playoffs. OKC will need a statement game from Gilgeous-Alexander tonight if they hope to advance.

Similar to Miami, Minnesota is favored by 5.5 points. The second game is scheduled to tip around 9:30 PM ET, shortly after Chicago and Miami conclude their game.

Which two teams are you rooting for tonight?

