Kentucky in talks with 5-star Darryn Peterson

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff and 5-star guard Darryn Peterson are in contact, and it is becoming quite serious.

Per Jack Pilgrim, the coaching staff offered Peterson last August, making him the first 2025 kid offered for Kentucky. But according to Pilgrim, the Wildcats’ coaching staff is making a push for Peterson to re-class to 2024.

Now, part of the reason for a re-class push could be in part because the 2024 class is considered one of the worst in recent memory, with only a couple of top-level recruits, one of which Kentucky already missed out on.

And Peterson and his family are certainly in contact with Kentucky:

“My dad talks with them a good bit, so a relationship is there for sure,” the five-star prospect told On3. “They let their guards go to work and give them freedom. Wherever I go, I want to fit in. I feel like I fit in with how they play.”

Peterson holds offers from the likes of Ohio State, Baylor, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Arizona State, and many more.

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Ohio is ranked as the No. 6 overall player by 247 Sports in the class of ‘25 and the No. 2 shooting guard.

With the Kentucky staff turning up the heat early on Peterson, this could be a recruitment that Kentucky wins in the long run.

