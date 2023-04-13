Thursday Headlines: UK Gymnastics in the National Championship Edition

The Kentucky Gymnastics team is preparing for a historic national championship competition today.

The 7th-ranked Kentucky squad is in the championships for just the second time in program history with the first coming in 2018.

UK will compete in Session II of the Championships with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Utah and No. 5 UCLA. Session I will take place at 3 p.m. featuring No. 3 Florida, No. 4 California, No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Denver.

The two top teams out of each session will advance to Saturday’s NCAA Championship finals where the 2023 National Champion will be crowned at 4 p.m.

Wildcat gymnastics fans can follow along live on ESPN and keep up with live stats.

