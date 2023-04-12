Will Levis goes 4th to the Colts in latest Mel Kiper mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is now only a few weeks away, and all Kentucky Wildcat fans are asking themselves the same question; who is going to draft Will Levis?

Over the last month or so that question has a very different answer depending on which NFL mock draft you read. Some have Levis falling out of the top 10, while others consistently have Levis being one of the first three quarterbacks taken on draft night after Bryce Young and CJ Stroud.

According to Mel Kiper of ESPN, Levis will still come off the board early as in his latest mock draft, Kiper has Levis going fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts, who actually worked him out last week.

By all accounts, it now seems this is a two-horse race for who will be the third QB taken on draft night between Levis and Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson. If Kiper’s mock draft comes true as well, it appears it will be between two AFC South teams in the Colts and the Tennessee Titans as to which franchise the two star quarterbacks will land with.

After a stellar 2021 season, Levis was limited by injuries and offensive scheme in 2022 to skew his numbers for his career in Lexington. Despite that fact, Levis is now trending in the right direction and seems to be a solid lock to be at least a top 15 pick.

Going to be interesting to see how these next few weeks unfold leading up to the draft.