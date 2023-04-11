Jamarion Sharp drawing interest from UK, per report

What will the Kentucky Wildcats’ frontcourt look like next season?

That remains to be seen with guys like Oscar Tshiebwe, Ugonna Onyenso, and Chris Livingston still mulling over their futures but could all easily end up leaving.

In the meantime, Kentucky is starting to pick up the pace when it comes to vetting big men in the transfer portal.

The latest name to emerge actually comes from the Bluegrass: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp, who is currently in the transfer portal while testing the NBA Draft process.

Sharp would have one season of eligibility left (COVID year) after spending two years at John A. Logan College (JUCO) and the past two seasons at WKU.

Western Kentucky transfer Jamarion Sharp has been hearing from these schools, a source tells me:



Kentucky

Arkansas

Missouri

Ole Miss

Florida

Florida State

Nebraska

LSU

UNLV

Memphis

Wake Forest

Gonzaga

NC State

Cincinnati



Sharp averaged 7.4PPG, 7.7RPG and 4.1BPG last season. pic.twitter.com/7sUPPAbOt1 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 11, 2023

Arguably the best rim protector in the sport for the last two seasons, the 7-foot-5 Sharp led the country in blocks this past season at 4.1 per game. He also averaged 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 62.8% from the field.

In 2021-22, Sharp averaged 4.6 blocks, 8.2 points (72.6% shooting), and 7.6 rebounds per game. That included a solid outing in Rupp Arena vs. Tshiebwe and the Cats, as Sharp recorded eight points (3/4 shooting), seven blocks, and six boards while committing just two fouls across 25 minutes.

Western Kentucky lost that game 95-60, but it likely made an impression on John Calipari, who has recently reached out to names like Hunter Dickinson, Harrison Ingram, and Kel’el Ware.

Sharp looks like the perfect replacement for Ugonna if he opts to stay in the portal, though the recent buzz suggests he could ultimately stay in Lexington. If that happens, I doubt Sharp will be a realistic option.

But it’s nice to have options, and Sharp is will be a nice get for whoever lands him.

For what it’s worth, the Missouri Tigers have picked up the most buzz for Sharp recently. Will Kentucky possibly jumping into the mix change things? Is Kentucky even making a serious push? And how long will Sharp wait until he’s ready to decide if he’ll go pro or return to school?

In the meantime, check out some college highlights of Jamarion Sharp in action!

