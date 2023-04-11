Will Kentucky get involved with Mackenzie Mgbako?

One of the top high school prospects reopened his recruitment on Tuesday, but it doesn’t sound like a situation the BBN needs to watch.

Duke Blue Devils signee Mackenzie Mgbako is currently ranked as the No. 7 overall player and the No. 2 overall power forward, according to 247 Sports.

On Tuesday, Mgbako officially requested a release from his NLI with Duke and reopened his recruitment.

It would make sense for the Cats to pursue Mgbako since they were involved before his commitment to Duke, and the loss of Jacob Toppin and likely Chris Livingston opens the door at the power forward spot.

And Kentucky actually has a good connection to Mgbako, as the New Jersey product played for the NJ Scholars with DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw on the AAU circuit. Wagner and Mgbako actually visited UK together.

However, Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that Kentucky is not expected to be involved in trying to land Mgbako, while the Louisville Cardinals and North Caroline Tar Heels are expected to be players. Mgbako was heavily recruited by current Louisville assistant Nolan Smith during his time at Duke.

Instead, John Calipari is exploring veteran options to go with the five incoming freshmen to complete his 2023-24 roster. It also stands to reason Kentucky is being patient with guys like Oscar Tshiebwe, Ugonna Onyenso, Chris Livingston, and Antonio Reeves as they finalize their plans for next season.

Still a bit of a head-scratcher, but only time will tell what Calipari has up his sleeve for the remaining roster spots for next season.