Reed Sheppard wins Junior International Championship; also earns MVP honors

The time between his last game at North Laurel and when he arrives on campus this summer has already been a busy one for Kentucky Wildcats signee Reed Sheppard.

After putting together an impressive performance at the McDonald’s All-American Game a few weeks ago, Sheppard has now earned MVP honors at the Junior International Championship in Italy.

Playing for Team Ohio, Sheppard helped lead the team to a 5-0 record while showing off his impressive offensive skillset to lead the team in scoring.

In the title game, Sheppard racked up a game-high 26 points on 9/22 shooting (4/11 from deep) to go with eight rebounds.

A legacy recruit, Sheppard has high expectations among the BBN as he arrives on campus in just a few short months. The plus side of that though, he continues to show that he could be an immediate contributor for Kentucky next season.

Going to be fun to watch Reed get some run this summer during the trip to Canada. If this trend continues, he could prove to be a bigger factor on next season's roster than many of us initially thought.

