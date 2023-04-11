Tuesday Headlines: Mark Stoops in PFF Coaching Rankings Edition

Good morning BBN!

With spring practice coming to a close, it is officially talking season across the college football landscape as we approach the summer.

One of those talking points is Head Coach rankings across the sport, and we have one of our first of the summer from Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus.

According to his top-25 rankings, Kentucky HC, Mark Stoops, comes in at No. 18.

The Top-25 head coaches in college football that surely everyone will agree with ⬇️https://t.co/bzNTOC4xqy — Max Chadwick (@Chad_Maxwick) April 7, 2023

In the SEC, Stoops comes in as the 7th best coach in the conference according to Chadwick, behind Nick Saban (No. 1), Kirby Smart (No. 2), Brian Kelly (No. 6), Josh Heupel (No. 11), Lane Kiffin (No. 13), and Jimbo Fisher (No. 17).

Stoops continues to impress across the college football landscape. After a couple 10-win seasons, and continuing to put together impressive recruiting classes, his reputation only continues to grow. With another impressive roster for the 2023-24 season, Stoops will be looking to push to add another impressive campaign in Lexington to his resume.

Tweet of the Day

Shaedon Sharpe says he wants to play Summer League. "I love to play basketball. Any opportunity I get to play, I'll take it." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) April 9, 2023

Sharpe had an impressive rookie year in Portland, but this will be a rough tweet for the BBN to see.

Headlines

Nation-Leading 17 Wildcats Set for NBA Playoffs - UK Athletics

After leading the NBA with the most players on opening-day rosters and the most to play in this year’s NBA All-Star Game, it should come as no surprise that the Kentucky men’s basketball program will also lead the way with 17 players participating in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Baseball Game at No. 9 Louisville on Tuesday Postponed – UK Athletics

In light of the tragic events in Louisville on Monday, the Louisville and Kentucky baseball programs have made a mutual decision to postpone Tuesday night’s baseball game at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Kentucky expecting to win as it enters grueling final month - Cats Pause

The hot start which included a 17-game winning streak earlier this season, has UK ranked No. 12 in the latest DI Baseball poll and is projected to not only reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 but host a regional.

Kentucky contacts Harrison Ingram- A Sea of Blue

Could the Cats land the talented Standford transfer? UNC is the heavy favorite, but good to see the staff making contact.

Keion Brooks to return for another season at Washington- KSR

Good for Keion. Hopefully the Huskies can make a run.

Rudy Gobert suspended for play-in game vs. Lakers- ESPN

Bad news for the Timberwolves.

Aliyah Boston goes No. 1 overall in WNBA Draft- ESPN

The womens college basketball star goes No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft.

Rory McIlory withdraws from RBC Heritage- CBS

PGA fans won't be seeing Rory this weekend.

MLB Power Rankings- Fox Sports

Who takes the No. 1 spot after the first few weeks of the season?

The Retirement Cat Village Where Elderly Strays Live Out Their Days in Mini Cottages - GNN

The retirement village sometimes is able to rehome the elderly cats but otherwise, they live out the rest of their lives there.