Kel’el Ware to Indiana

The Kentucky Wildcats have a major question mark within the frontcourt right now, which is making it hard to be active in the transfer portal.

While we’ve seen Kentucky contact several players, it doesn’t seem like any of the names mentioned thus far are serious options for John Calipari. Not while guys like Oscar Tshiebwe, Ugonna Onyenso, and Chris Livingston are all still mulling over their futures.

You can now cross off one of the biggest frontcourt options in the transfer portal, as Oregon Ducks center Kel’el Ware just committed to the Indiana Hoosiers.

NEWS: Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware has committed to Indiana, a source tells @On3sports.



Former 5⭐️ recruit and McDonald’s All-American.



Ware, a 7-footer out of Arkansas, was ranked seventh overall in the high school class of 2022 before signing with Oregon. As a true freshman this past season, he appeared in 35 games while averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 15.8 minutes per contest.

Last week, The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker mentioned Ware among the transfer portal targets that Kentucky had reached out to. It’s safe to say that interest didn’t amount to much.

Ware was also considering the Alabama Crimson Tide and had planned to visit them this past weekend, but he ultimately canceled those plans and will now play for Indiana.