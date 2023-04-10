Harrison Ingram contacted by Kentucky coach John Calipari

With transfer portal madness in full swing, we now have another confirmed target for the Kentucky Wildcats.

On Monday, On3 reporter Joe Tipton broke the news that John Calipari contacted Stanford Cardinal wing Harrison Ingram.

The former McDonald’s All-American entered the transfer portal last week after two seasons with the Cardinal. The Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina Tar Heels are among the other schools that have pursued the Texas native, who was ranked 19th overall in the 2021 recruiting class by 247 Sports.

Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram spoke to Kentucky's John Calipari today and Kansas' Bill Self, source tells me.https://t.co/BPgYh8oPeg — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 10, 2023

Measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Ingram averaged 10.5 points (40.8% shooting), 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while logging 27.8 minutes per game. He’s a career 31.6% shooter from deep, so while not a strength, he’s good enough to make defenders respect him, something Kentucky needs more of.

Another knock on Ingram is that’s just a 62.9% free-throw shooter after hitting just 59.8% from the line this past season. He plays mostly at the 3 but occasionally plays the 4 in small-ball lineups, so perhaps Kentucky is looking at him as a Jacob Toppin replacement.

Currently, Ingram is ranked 21st overall in The Athletic’s transfer portal rankings. CBS Sports is a bit higher on Ingram, ranking him eighth overall.

While there are better options out there, Kentucky probably isn’t going to land any of the top guys, so someone further down the rankings might make more sense. But would he be willing to join a team that already has four top 15 recruits coming in. And it’s not out of the question that Oscar Tshiebwe is back, which is going to make it tough for Cal and his staff to sell Kentucky on being a good option for big-name transfers.

For now, check out some of Ingram’s career highlights below!

