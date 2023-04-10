Monday Headlines: Ugonna Drama Edition

Late last week, it was reported that freshman Ugonna Onyenso plans to enter the transfer portal. This came after the young big man didn’t see much playing time last season, but the assumption was he knew that would likely be the case with the goal of learning behind former National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, then playing a significant role this coming fall.

The report also came before Tshiebwe announced he would enter his name to the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. It’s worth noting that people around the program also believe there’s a real chance Tshiebwe returns for a third season in Lexington.

Over the weekend, it was then reported that Onyenso may end up back at Kentucky. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim had the following to say regarding the situation.

The 6-foot-11 center is currently in the portal, but multiple sources tell KSR that a return to Kentucky is very much on the table at this point — if not the expectation. Despite his camp’s push to consider his transfer options (and the NIL opportunities that could come with them), Onyenso wants to be back in Lexington and has from the beginning. UK has stressed that a spot is available for him if and when he’s ready to take it. He’s expected to meet with John Calipari in the coming days to finalize a decision, with trust and familiarity being key factors.

Even if Tshiebwe came back for another go-round, Onyenso could very well earn his own minutes in the frontcourt.

