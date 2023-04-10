Update on Hunter Dickinson, and a note on Oscar Tshiebwe

Hunter Dickinson has become a popular name among the BBN over the last week, as he has become a potential transfer target for the Kentucky Wildcats this offseason.

After announcing his decision to transfer from the Michigan Wolverines several weeks back, UK’s interest seems to have ramped up, especially since Ugonna Onyenso entered the transfer portal, though a return to UK is now back in the cards. Oscar Tsheibwe is testing the NBA Draft waters, but a return to UK is also possible for him.

One question still remains; how good is the chance that Kentucky can land Dickinson?

Some of the staff over at 247 Sports provided an update on Dickinson and his recruitment, as well as mentioning where the best fit for the talented 7-foot-1 big man is.

Alongside Kansas, Villanova, Maryland, Duke, Georgetown, and even a return to Michigan, Kentucky seems to be right in the middle of where many think Dickinson should end up. As Travis Branham puts it though, Dickinson only fits one way; if Oscar Tshiebwe does indeed leave for the draft.

“In the absence of Tshiebwe, there would be a big need for some size and someone who can handle contact in Lexington next year,” says Branham. “They do have Aaron Bradshaw coming in, but Bradshaw is mobile and skilled enough to spend some time at four. Also, he doesn’t have the physicality to body opponents down low full-time.

Kentucky has proven with Tshiebwe that it will utilize a big low-post presence and have the ability to fill players’ pockets mightily in the NIL era. That trend should be intriguing to an athlete of Dickinson’s caliber.”

Dickinson last season averaged 18.5 PPG on 56% shooting from the field, and 42% from three. He also added nine rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks on the season.

Inside Branham talking through Dickinson’s fit in Lexington, he also gives a quick note about Oscar:

“Things could be shifting back in favor of the Wildcats,” in regard to the stay-or-go decision for the two-time All-American.

There is still a lot to work through, but with rumblings of an Oscar and/or Ugonna return, and Dickinson being one of the few big men that the staff has reached out to, UK will hopefully have at least one of these guys for next season to ensure the frontcourt has some much-needed depth.

