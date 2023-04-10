Washington State transfer TJ Bamba announcing decision on April 14

Washington State transfer guard TJ Bamba will be announcing his decision on April 14, per Adam Zagoria. Bamba, one of the top players currently in the portal, averaged 15.8 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and shot 37% from three last year in Pullman.

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff had been rumored to have shown interest in Bamba and even reached out, but the extent of how much they were interested is still unknown at this time.

While Bamba would be an absolutely fantastic addition to the Kentucky backcourt for next season, they are still waiting on the official announcement of Antonio Reeves and whether he will keep his name in the NBA Draft or return to Lexington for one final season.

While it would be great for Kentucky to land an athletic guard like Bamba, chances are slim that he picks the Cats, as it seems there’s not even been enough smoke to link the two together.

Calipari and staff have been quiet on the portal front, playing the waiting game. But with the potential transfer of Ugonna Onyenso out of the program while Oscar Tshiebwe tests the NBA Draft waters, a big man is a must-get.

As for CJ Fredrick, still no decision. His return or departure could make or break if Kentucky gets active for a guard, specifically a three-point shooter, in the portal.

The offseason is a waiting game.