Saturday Headlines: Final Four Edition

Unfortunately, it does not include the Kentucky Wildcats, but the Final Four is here as we get ready to set Monday’s national championship matchup.

In the 44 years since the NCAA started seeding every team, this is the first time no team from the top-3 seed lines has made the Final Four.

Saturday’s games will get started on Saturday night with the San Diego State Aztecs facing off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

The late game is scheduled to begin at 8:49 p.m. ET and will feature a matchup between the Connecticut Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes, also airing on CBS.

This is the first Final Four appearance for San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, and Miami as each of those three teams are looking to claim their school’s first-ever national championship.

As for UConn, this is the program’s 6th trip to the Final Four and the Huskies are looking to claim their 5th national championship.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has been filled with numerous upsets that have led to the 4-seeded Huskies being the highest-ranked team remaining. The Aztecs and Hurricanes are both 5-seeds and the Owls made the Final Four as a 9-seed.

This will also be the last Final Four that CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz will call after 32 years on the broadcast. Starting in 2024, it will be CBS’ Ian Eagle on the call for the Final Four.

It is a bummer that the Cats are not playing this weekend, but it is still set up to be an exciting weekend of basketball that will end with this year’s national champion cutting down the nets in Houston.

Tweet(s) of the Day

John Calipari’s idea of summer exhibitions is picking up steam.



Support and initiative coming from the NABC D-1 head coaches meeting here in Houston, per source.



Trying to get 2 summer contests starting in 2024. Will help with exposure and also NIL opportunities. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 31, 2023

College basketball in the summer? Count me in!

11 years ago today, No. 1 Kentucky took down No. 4 Louisville 69-61 in the 2012 Final Four to advance to the National Title game. The nets were cut down just a few days later. pic.twitter.com/eJwM3KJ9sk — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) March 31, 2023

Great memories for the BBN!

Congratulations to @UK_Managers for a double OT win today! Our whole staff was there watching and will be there again tomorrow!!



Two clutch free throws from @raysurratt20 put the game away. Really proud of these young men!! pic.twitter.com/VV7IWalSps — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 1, 2023

Kentucky is moving on in the manager’s Big Dance!

Headlines

Jacob Toppin Declares for 2023 NBA Draft – UK Athletics

The longest-tenured member of the Wildcats, Toppin saw action in 86 career games at UK and started in 37. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game during his UK career.

What to watch for at the Open Kentucky Football Spring Practice - KSR

Kentucky football team opens spring practice Saturday to the BBN.

Urrutia Notches Fourth-Straight Ranked Win, Cats Fall to No. 13 Auburn – UK Athletics

Despite ranked wins from No. 48 Florencia Urrutia and the doubles pair of Ellie Eades and Zoe Hammond, Kentucky fell short in the deciding doubles match and two three-set singles matches.

No. 4 Kentucky Sees Win Streak Snapped at No. 8 Georgia – UK Athletics

The defeat is the first for Kentucky since March 2, and its first loss in a true road contest this season.

NBA not expected to end "one-and-done" rule in new CBA, per report - KSR

The "one-and-done" rule is not expected to end any time soon as the NBA and NBPA work out of new CBA.

Tom Izzo says mental health 'big reason' for transfer waivers - ESPN

Izzo has "no faith" in the NCAA's plan to limit the immediate eligibility exceptions for two-time transfers.

Memories Abound as Current Memorial Coliseum Hosts Final Event – UK Athletics

The present was represented by the 2023 Kentucky volleyball team, the six-time defending Southeastern Conference champions.

Bryce Hopkins will return to Providence to play for Kim English - On3

Hopkins will return for a junior season.

Top 2023 NFL draft quarterbacks: Best traits, highlights, throws

Where does Will Levis excel?

NKU signs Darrin Horn to lucrative extension, now highest-paid coach in Horizon - On3

Northern Kentucky makes Darrin Horn the highest-paid coach in the Horizon with new contract extension.

