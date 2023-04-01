NBA and NBPA new agreement won’t drop age requirement

The Kentucky Wildcats are consistently one of college basketball’s best recruiting programs.

They will have four 5-star recruits being brought into Lexington this upcoming fall. Players like DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards will highlight one of Calipari’s all-time great recruiting classes.

That may have changed if the NBA and NBPA had adjusted the ruling on when players could declare for the NBA Draft. With a new CBA set to be introduced, the rule of having to wait a full year after high school will not be changed, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: As NBA and NBPA pursue a new CBA ahead of tonight’s opt-out deadline, a deal wouldn’t include a change in the minimum draft age rule ending the “One-and-Done” era. High school players will still need to wait a full year beyond graduation to enter future drafts. pic.twitter.com/VL0UEZpBmT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2023

For Kentucky, that is important to note as many of the high-profile recruits, which will be able to start earning money via NIL deals, could have left for a more lucrative career in the NBA.

Most of the recruits that would be selected in the draft are already popular and would see healthy NIL deals, so there shouldn’t be much concern over their financial future.

Nonetheless, the year of college may help some mature and also give them some credits that bode well for future education. For high schoolers, this doesn’t seem to be a requirement the NBA is dropping anytime soon.