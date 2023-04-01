Cason Wallace enters NBA Draft

Coming into the season, Cason Wallace was Kentucky’s highest-ranked freshman and was a projected lottery pick. His play through the season cemented that draft projection and on Saturday, Wallace announced that he will be entering the 2023 NBA Draft, forgoing his remaining college eligibility with the Kentucky Wildcats.

This hardly comes as a surprise since Wallace was one of the best all-around freshmen in the country, averaging: 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

Looked at as a combo guard, Wallace played at the 2 spot (shooting guard) to start the season. In that role, he displayed his scoring ability, which included a three-point shot that was a big question mark.

“Close my eyes and think about where I come from when I’m performing” pic.twitter.com/JsNquDJu05 — Cason Wallace (@wallace_cason) April 1, 2023

However, Kentucky was not very successful as a team with him in that role. With Calipari’s best point guards possessing a similar play style to Wallace, the writing was on the wall that he would eventually take over point guard duties and he did, starting with a win over then No. 5 Tennessee on the road.

From that point forward, Wallace really helped Kentucky find their groove and started to show his value as a distributor. In fact, he finished second in the SEC in assists.

One thing that should always be remembered about Wallace is his toughness. That was on display in the final game against Kansas State. Playing through back spasms and a reinjured knee, Wallace said he was battling “through everything.”

Despite that he left it all on the floor, scoring 21 points (9-11 FG) to go along with 9 rebounds and 4 assists. “I was battling through everything, I just wanted to win. That’s all I could think of,” Wallace said after the game.

Whoever drafts Cason Wallace is getting a great all-around talent and a very tough player.

Good luck in the NBA, Cason!

