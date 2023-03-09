Thursday Headlines: Women’s Basketball Transfers Edition

Wednesday wasn’t easy for the Kentucky women’s basketball team.

Head coach Kyra Elzy lost sophomore guard Jada Walker to the transfer portal — just three days after freshman guard Kennedy Cambridge announced her decision to leave the program.

Both transfers are significant losses, especially for a Kentucky team that had a season to forget.

Thank You BBN . pic.twitter.com/7XFaCS34VT — Jada Walker (@jadawalkr11) March 9, 2023

Despite a somewhat crowded backcourt and the team having a down season, Walker averaged 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals. She was one of the lone bright spots of the year for Kentucky and was considered to be a key part of the team’s future.

Cambridge only played 14.4 minutes per game this year and averaged 2.7 points. But she was considered a key piece of this year’s class, and losing her is a major blow.

Kentucky will head into the offseason with many questions — most concerning the future of the program from top to bottom — and these two transfers won’t make that any easier.

Tweet of the Day

The Wildcats have arrived.

Headlines

Coffel’s Three-Run Bomb Gives Kentucky 5-4 Win over Dayton – UK Athletics

Erin Coffel saved the day Wednesday night as the All-American belted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 4-2 deficit and turn it into a 5-4 lead.

Cats need to get healthy to make postseason run - Vaught’s Views

It’s all about Kentucky’s backcourt.

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim out after 47 seasons - ESPN

A legend leaves the game.

Payne never cheated his players during four-win season - Vaught’s Views

What are the expectations for next year?

Durant misses Suns home debut after slipping in warmups - ESPN

Another bugging injury for KD.

Take time now to appreciate Oscar Tshiebwe - Vaught’s Views

He’s had another special season.

Colorado police say no charges for Morant; he’ll remain out - ESPN

Hoping he gets all of this straightened out.

UK Softball Rallies in Home Opener to Beat Dayton 5-4 - KSR

Big night for Erin Coffel.

Doncic (thigh) to have MRI after early exit vs. Pels - ESPN

Mavs fans will pray for good news.