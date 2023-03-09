 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What seed will the Kentucky Wildcats be in the NCAA Tournament?

March Madness is here. Where will the Cats end up?

By Nick Wheatley
@nickwheatley23
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

That’s right, March Madness is back!

The Kentucky Wildcats have been steadily climbing seed lines since the New Year, and it’s finally time to see where they’ve positioned themselves for a March run.

Not too long ago, Joe Lunardi told the nation that the Big Blue was done and had no chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Despite some bumps along the way, that couldn’t been farther from reality as the Cats have locked themselves into the field of 68.

After an up-and-down season mired in injuries and frustration, the Cats have not only played themselves into the bracket, they’ve slowly but surely worked themselves higher and higher.

For the past few weeks, it appeared as if Kentucky would be stuck as an 8 or 9 seed—a tough matchup in Round 1, followed by a 1-seed in Round 2. However, it’s now appearing as if Kentucky has moved up and can continue going if they just keep winning.

The SEC Tournament is underway, and the Cats have plenty of opportunities to better their position on Selection Sunday.

The only question that remains is, how high will they climb? Let us know what you think below.

Poll

What seed will Kentucky be in the NCAA Tournament?

view results
  • 7%
    4 or better
    (7 votes)
  • 35%
    5
    (32 votes)
  • 34%
    6
    (31 votes)
  • 17%
    7
    (16 votes)
  • 3%
    8 or worse
    (3 votes)
89 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Kentucky Wildcats Basketball in the 2023 SEC Tournament: Everything to know

View all 14 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...