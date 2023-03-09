What seed will the Kentucky Wildcats be in the NCAA Tournament?

That’s right, March Madness is back!

The Kentucky Wildcats have been steadily climbing seed lines since the New Year, and it’s finally time to see where they’ve positioned themselves for a March run.

Not too long ago, Joe Lunardi told the nation that the Big Blue was done and had no chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Despite some bumps along the way, that couldn’t been farther from reality as the Cats have locked themselves into the field of 68.

After an up-and-down season mired in injuries and frustration, the Cats have not only played themselves into the bracket, they’ve slowly but surely worked themselves higher and higher.

For the past few weeks, it appeared as if Kentucky would be stuck as an 8 or 9 seed—a tough matchup in Round 1, followed by a 1-seed in Round 2. However, it’s now appearing as if Kentucky has moved up and can continue going if they just keep winning.

The SEC Tournament is underway, and the Cats have plenty of opportunities to better their position on Selection Sunday.

The only question that remains is, how high will they climb? Let us know what you think below.