Kentucky up to a 5-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology

As conference tournaments start to kick off, the NCAA Tournament field is starting to take shape.

With the mid-majors locking up their automatic bids, and some shuffling happening in the Power 5 tournaments, some seed lines are starting to bounce around. The Kentucky Wildcats are one of those teams seeing their seeding fluctuate, and according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, in a positive direction.

In his latest update, Lunardi actually has the Cats up to a 5-seed in the West Region. ESPN is currently the one Bracketology that has Kentucky up to the 5-seed line. Across the board, UK seems to be sitting right around the 6 or 7-seed line, but there is obviously some room to solidify a seed line higher.

How do the Cats do that? Well, a run to the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday could lock up a 5 or 6-seed. But a win on Friday and a loss on Saturday could keep things interesting going into Selection Sunday.

After not thinking they would be in the tournament just over a month ago, John Calipari and his team have made some noise with a couple of huge wins over Tennessee, Auburn, and at Arkansas in the last few weeks.

Going to be a fun week in Nashville, with a lot still left on the line for Kentucky.