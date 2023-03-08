 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ticket Tracker: Who’s punched what tickets to the Big Dance? (Through Tuesday games)

How many spots remain for the bubble teams?

By Samuel Hahn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 12 SWAC Tournament - Texas Southern v Alcorn State Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Greetings, BBN! Conference tournaments are in full swing and the ticket tracker is tracking every auto-bid, every lock, and every bubble team over the next few days as the countdown to Selection Sunday continues. Here’s the latest update; another will be coming Friday or Saturday:

Ticket Tracker:

Auto Bids: 10/32

  • SE Missouri St.
  • UNC Asheville
  • Drake
  • Kennesaw State
  • Louisiana
  • Furman
  • Charleston
  • Northern Kentucky
  • Fairleigh Dickinson
  • Oral Roberts

At-Large Bids: 32/36

  • Kansas
  • Houston
  • Alabama
  • Purdue
  • Marquette
  • Texas
  • Kansas State
  • UCLA
  • Arizona
  • Gonzaga
  • UConn
  • Baylor
  • Virginia
  • Tennessee
  • Indiana
  • Xavier
  • Texas A&M
  • Saint Mary’s
  • Duke
  • Miami
  • TCU
  • San Diego State
  • Missouri
  • Northwestern
  • Iowa State
  • Creighton
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan State
  • Maryland
  • Auburn
  • Illinois
  • Providence

Bubble: 22 teams for 4 spots minimum:

Well, there’s the picture right now!

Keep in mind that many of the teams in the at-large bids section will win their league’s auto-bid—we aren’t going to have 15 bid thieves this week!—and there’ll be far more at-large bids available once the major conference champions start cutting down nets. The biggest thing to watch Wednesday and Thursday night will be which of these bubble teams take a disastrous first-game loss in their conference tourneys, which will likely wipe them off the bubble just like that now that we’re so deep into the year and so close to Selection Sunday.

