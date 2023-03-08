Ticket Tracker: Who’s punched what tickets to the Big Dance? (Through Tuesday games)

Greetings, BBN! Conference tournaments are in full swing and the ticket tracker is tracking every auto-bid, every lock, and every bubble team over the next few days as the countdown to Selection Sunday continues. Here’s the latest update; another will be coming Friday or Saturday:
Ticket Tracker:
Auto Bids: 10/32
- SE Missouri St.
- UNC Asheville
- Drake
- Kennesaw State
- Louisiana
- Furman
- Charleston
- Northern Kentucky
- Fairleigh Dickinson
- Oral Roberts
At-Large Bids: 32/36
- Kansas
- Houston
- Alabama
- Purdue
- Marquette
- Texas
- Kansas State
- UCLA
- Arizona
- Gonzaga
- UConn
- Baylor
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Xavier
- Texas A&M
- Saint Mary’s
- Duke
- Miami
- TCU
- San Diego State
- Missouri
- Northwestern
- Iowa State
- Creighton
- Kentucky
- Michigan State
- Maryland
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Providence
Bubble: 22 teams for 4 spots minimum:
- Arkansas
- Iowa
- NC State
- Pittsburgh
- Memphis
- USC
- Boise State
- FAU
- West Virginia
- Nevada
- Penn State
- Mississippi State
- Utah State
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma State
- North Carolina
- Arizona State
- Rutgers
- Clemson
- Vanderbilt
- Oregon
Well, there’s the picture right now!
Keep in mind that many of the teams in the at-large bids section will win their league’s auto-bid—we aren’t going to have 15 bid thieves this week!—and there’ll be far more at-large bids available once the major conference champions start cutting down nets. The biggest thing to watch Wednesday and Thursday night will be which of these bubble teams take a disastrous first-game loss in their conference tourneys, which will likely wipe them off the bubble just like that now that we’re so deep into the year and so close to Selection Sunday.
