Ticket Tracker: Who’s punched what tickets to the Big Dance? (Through Tuesday games)

Greetings, BBN! Conference tournaments are in full swing and the ticket tracker is tracking every auto-bid, every lock, and every bubble team over the next few days as the countdown to Selection Sunday continues. Here’s the latest update; another will be coming Friday or Saturday:

Ticket Tracker:

Auto Bids: 10/32

SE Missouri St.

UNC Asheville

Drake

Kennesaw State

Louisiana

Furman

Charleston

Northern Kentucky

Fairleigh Dickinson

Oral Roberts

At-Large Bids: 32/36

Kansas

Houston

Alabama

Purdue

Marquette

Texas

Kansas State

UCLA

Arizona

Gonzaga

UConn

Baylor

Virginia

Tennessee

Indiana

Xavier

Texas A&M

Saint Mary’s

Duke

Miami

TCU

San Diego State

Missouri

Northwestern

Iowa State

Creighton

Kentucky

Michigan State

Maryland

Auburn

Illinois

Providence

Bubble: 22 teams for 4 spots minimum:

Well, there’s the picture right now!

Keep in mind that many of the teams in the at-large bids section will win their league’s auto-bid—we aren’t going to have 15 bid thieves this week!—and there’ll be far more at-large bids available once the major conference champions start cutting down nets. The biggest thing to watch Wednesday and Thursday night will be which of these bubble teams take a disastrous first-game loss in their conference tourneys, which will likely wipe them off the bubble just like that now that we’re so deep into the year and so close to Selection Sunday.