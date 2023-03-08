Chris Beard to Ole Miss?

The Ole Miss Rebels could be eyeing former Texas and Texas Tech coach Chris Beard.

Beard had immense success with both organizations, as Texas has been a top-10 team this season, while he took Texas Tech to the National Championship game in 2019.

However, Beard was fired by Texas earlier this year after his fiancée called 911 regarding domestic abuse. Randi Crew later denied telling the police that.

That said, the Rebels will need to do their own digging into the situation, which they’re apparently deep into.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello, Beard has emerged as the leading candidate for the Ole Miss job, adding “The sides have been in recent contact, sources told ESPN, and Ole Miss officials are in the process of doing their due diligence on Beard.”

Beard is among the best free agent coaches, but the baggage that comes with any addition like this will certainly have ramifications.

Ole Miss was just 11-20 this season and is set to be the 13th seed in the 2023 SEC Tournament. They have just one winning season over the last four years and just three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 21 years.

Looks like there’s a good chance Beard is about to join the SEC.