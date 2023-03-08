The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, as they’ll play their first game on Friday night.

However, there is a chance that the Cats will be heading into the postseason the healthiest we have seen them in a long time.

Starting point guard Cason Wallace injured his ankle on Senior Night during the Cats’ loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. That led to him missing last Saturday’s match against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Backup point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been out since the first matchup against Arkansas back in early February.

Related How to watch and follow Kentucky Basketball in the SEC Tournament

Finally, shooting guard CJ Fredrick has dealt with a few different injuries this season, with the latest being a rib injury that led to him missing time as well. He has been able to play the last two games but has been dealing with some pain.

On Wednesday, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reported that there is a very good chance Wallace will be playing in Nashville this weekend. On top of Wallace, Tucker also added that there is a chance we also see Wheeler make his return to the court in Nashville as well.

Said this on @tomleachKY's show this morning: Think there's a very good chance Cason Wallace plays this week. At least some chance that Sahvir Wheeler does.



Barring new injuries (and with CJ Fredrick managing pain), Kentucky likely full strength(ish) for the NCAA Tournament. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 8, 2023

Having this team nearly back at full strength right as the postseason begins would be huge, and they’d hopefully be able to use the SEC Tournament to knock off the rust and get ready for a run in the NCAA Tournament starting next week.

Here’s to hoping we get to see all of these guys on the court together very soon.