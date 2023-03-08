Kentucky reaches out to Harvard transfer Chris Ledlum

The Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for the upcoming SEC and NCAA tournaments, but that doesn’t stop John Calipari and his staff from hitting the transfer portal.

With some teams’ seasons already over, we are starting to see players hit the transfer portal looking for a new home.

On Tuesday, Harvard star forward Chris Ledlum entered the portal, and he heard from the Cats shortly after.

Andrew Slater of Cerebro Sports took to Twitter to break the news that 16 total schools have reached out to the 6-foot-6 forward.

Kentucky as well as UCLA, Ohio State, Nebraska, Indiana, Maryland, Florida, LSU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Xavier, SMU, Marist, Vanderbilt, and Butler have already made contact.

6’6” Chris Ledlum @chris_ledlum , a unanimous 1st team All-Ivy selection, entered the transfer portal yesterday. He has already heard from:

Kentucky

UCLA

Ohio State

Nebraska

Indiana

Maryland

Florida

LSU

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Georgia

Xavier

SMU

Marist

Vanderbilt

Butler https://t.co/Ag8WK3Qs1z pic.twitter.com/FM25RsoDws — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) March 8, 2023

This season, Ledlum was named a unanimous First-Team All-Ivy League player after averaging 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field.

He scored at least 20 points ten times this season and recorded a career-high 35 points against Cornell while also adding 13 rebounds and six steals in the game.

Another standout performance was his 17-points and nine rebounds performance on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Out of high school, Ledlum chose Harvard over offers from Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Vanderbilt, among others.

Ledlum is now looking to close out his college career elsewhere, and the Cats appear to be interested.

