Wednesday Headlines: SEC Tournament Edition

The SEC Tournament gets underway in Nashville.

The Music City will be hopping with activity for the next five days as basketball teams from across the conference converge on Nashville looking to be the final team standing.

Of course, today is Day 1 and the Wednesday of the tournament is generally one of the least eventful with two games on tap for today.

South Carolina (12) and Ole Miss (13) take the floor in the first game at 7 p.m. ET with the Georgia Bulldogs (11) taking on LSU (14) in the second game.

Kentucky fans will probably have more interest in the second game, as the winner of Georgia and LSU will move on to face 6-seed Vanderbilt Thursday night, with the winner of that Thursday matchup playing against the Wildcats on Friday night.

The next few days should be exciting, and hopefully it results in another SEC Tournament championship for the Cats when all is said and done.

Tweet of the Day

Barion Brown says new Kentucky QB Devin Leary is "his guy".



"Devin is a great guy, that's my dude. He's humble. He knows what we want to get to and what he's gotta do."



I have a feeling you're going to see that duo connect a lot this season. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 7, 2023

Looking forward to many Leary-Brown connections this season.

Headlines

How has John Calipari performed at the SEC Tournament at UK? - Herald Leader

Cats haven’t been to the finals since 2018.

Devin Leary acclimating to Liam Coen offense - Cats Pause

Kentucky’s signal-caller is still learning Coen’s scheme.

Coen, Kentucky will pivot to become best possible offense - KSR

It’s important to be flexible.

Louisville Basketball ends season with 28 losses - Courier Journal

Definitely a season to forget for the Cards.

Giants reach deal with Daniel Jones - ESPN

Danny Dimes is getting paid.

Teams are supposedly out on Lamar - Bleacher Report

Kind of interesting.

Jets officials are meeting with Aaron Rodgers - CBS

Are we going to see Rodgers in New York?