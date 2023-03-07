Where UK recruits stand in the updated On3 rankings

As postseason play starts to ramp up for the current Kentucky Wildcats team, high school basketball around the country is coming to a close.

With the class of 2023 recruits now scheduled to be on campus in right around three months, John Calipari and his staff have got back to their old recruiting ways, landing the No. 1 overall class once again.

In the updated On3 rankings for the class, Kentucky is once again well represented, especially in the top 10 of this class.

Leading the way among the UK signees is Justin Edwards, who checks in at No. 4 overall. He is then joined in the top 10 by Camden High teammates, DJ Wagner (No. 6) and Aaron Bradshaw (No. 7).

Also earning five-star status is Robert Dillingham who checks in at No. 17 in the class. North Laurel superstar Reed Sheppard also makes the top 50 in class, as On3 has him at No. 49.

It’s no secret, especially after an up-and-down season, that Calipari has proven he can win at the highest level with elite talent. That is going to be the case once again as this class comes to Lexington.

With expectations through the roof for this freshman class, some turbulence should be expected early next season, but once the group starts to gel it should be one of the most fun teams in the country.

As we get ready for a postseason run from this Kentucky team, the next group of elite recruits is now waiting in the wings to step on campus.

Check out the fully-updated On3 rankings here.

