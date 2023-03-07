How far will Kentucky advance in the SEC Tournament?

The best time of the sports year is finally upon us.

Postseason basketball is tipping off across the country, and excitement abounds.

It doesn’t get much better than March Madness, regardless of who you cheer for or if you even watch college basketball.

For University of Kentucky fans, the drought of recent postseason success remains a heavy burden to carry.

However, optimism is flourishing after the Kentucky Wildcats dismantled the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

I think many would agree that it’s been refreshing to support a team as they find their identity throughout a long season as opposed to entering every single game with the expectation of winning, and winning big.

At one point not long ago, it seemed as if John Calipari and his Wildcats were going to miss out on an at-large bid to the Big Dance entirely.

But Coach Cal is a hall-of-fame coach for a reason. He was able to right the ship and his team finished the regular season with a 21-10 (14-4) record earning them the 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.

The Cats are scheduled to tip off on Friday night at 9:00 pm ET against the winner of Game 6, which features the Vanderbilt Commodores vs. the Georgia Bulldogs/LSU Tigers winner.

Vandy and Georgia have already beaten Kentucky this season, and UK’s win over LSU came by just three points.

So, it goes without saying that nothing can be taken for granted this year. If the Cats don’t come to play, it’ll be a short trip to Nashville.

On the flip side, the Cats have proven they can hang with anyone in the conference.

If they do advance to play Saturday, it’ll likely be against Texas A&M, who plays the winner of Arkansas and Auburn.

Kentucky currently holds the third-best odds to win the SEC Tournament at +450, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

How far do you think they’ll advance?

Obviously taking into consideration the slew of injuries that UK is battling, you begin to taper your expectations some.

My prediction is that Kentucky makes the title game on Sunday but runs out of steam late in the game, falling to the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

What say you? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll How far does Kentucky go in the 2023 SEC Tournament? Out in Quarterfinals

Win 1 game and lose Saturday in semifinals

Win 2 games and lose in title game

Win the whole dang thing vote view results 5% Out in Quarterfinals (11 votes)

22% Win 1 game and lose Saturday in semifinals (42 votes)

25% Win 2 games and lose in title game (49 votes)

46% Win the whole dang thing (88 votes) 190 votes total Vote Now

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter!! And as always, Go Cats!!!