Tuesday Headlines: Julius Randle and Devin Booker Edition

Good morning BBN.

What a week it was for several former Kentucky Wildcats, as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, while Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

For the week, Booker averaged 36 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while leading the Suns to a 3-0 record. He’s currently in his eighth NBA season, all with the Suns, who are currently holding the 4th seed in the Western Conference.

Randle, who led the Knicks to a 4-0 record, averaged 29.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He’s currently in his ninth NBA season and fourth with the Knicks, who have won nine-straight games and now hold the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Along with fellow former Cat Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks are hoping to finally end their playoff win drought, as they’ve not won a postseason series since 2013.

Perhaps a good omen for March? Randle and Booker were, after all, on the last two Final Four teams Kentucky has had...

Tweet(s) of the Day

Kentucky since the South Carolina loss at roughly the halfway point of the season: pic.twitter.com/iXFAxWB2IU — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 6, 2023

How @KentuckyMBB fared in the SEC Tournament in seasons where they finished alone with the 3rd best winning percentage in SEC regular season play:



- 1939 (Champions)



- 1942 (Champions)



- 1999 (Champions)



- 2011 (Champions) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 5, 2023

Promising.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 20 of the 2022-23 season (Feb. 27 – March 5). pic.twitter.com/kmvGo1TajA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 6, 2023

Kentucky. Enough said.

Headlines

Antonio Reeves Named Co-Sixth Man of the Year to Lead Wildcat League Honorees – UK Athletics

Headlined by Reeves being tabbed named the Co-Sixth Man of the Year, four Wildcats were honored by the conference’s coaches on Monday.

Go Big Blue 4 Miler Presented by Kroger Simple Truth Returns to UK – UK Athletics

UK Athletics will host the 2023 Go Big Blue 4 Miler presented by Kroger Simple Truth the morning of Saturday, April 22. The race will begin and end at Kroger Field and take participants through various athletic facilities on south campus.

NCAA Bracketology - March Madness men's field predictions - ESPN

It's close at the top between Alabama, Houston and Kansas, but the Jayhawks get the nod in this update thanks to their unprecedented Quadrant 1 record (15-6).

Alabama is betting favorite to win 2023 SEC Tournament - KSR

Online sportsbook Draft Kings has released odds for the 2023 SEC Tournament. At $100 bet would net you a $450 payout if the Cats won three games at Bridgestone Arena.

Kentucky Football Spring Practice Injury Report - KSR

More than a handful of players will be sidelined through spring practice by injuries, while a few Kentucky football players return to action.

First Flight of Regional Jet Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells–40-Seater is Largest Ever to Fly - GNN

A 40-seat aircraft took off at 8:41 am from Grant County International Airport and flew for 15 minutes on hydrogen in a world-first.

Kentucky STUNT Adds Seven Signees – UK Athletics

“We’re excited to not only add quality talent from Ohio, North Carolina, and California, but to also have some additional home-grown talent from Kentucky,” said UK head coach Blair Bergmann.

South Carolina No. 1 for 37th straight week, Iowa now No. 2 - ESPN

South Carolina stands alone with the second-longest streak atop The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

Lexington Legends changes name to Lexington Counter Clocks - LEX18

The team made the announcement on Monday morning. They say the name pays homage to Kentucky's historic spirit of independence.

Titans expected to release ex-Kentucky standout Bud Dupree- Cats Pause

For his NFL career, Dupree has 266 total tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 46.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups and 10 forced fumbles to show in regular season games.

Watch How Continents Moved Over 100 Million Years in Video – Mapped by Scientists as Never Before - GNN

The last 100 years of continental movement have recently been calculated by scientists and illustrated in a 23-second video, down to an astonishing 10-kilometer resolution.