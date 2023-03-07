Will Levis sees Devin Leary having success at Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have a void to fill at quarterback with the departure of Will Levis.

Levis, who transferred to Kentucky after two seasons at Penn State, was an incredible talent in Lexington. His unique size and strength combination has shot him up the draft boards with some having him as high as No. 1. Levis will undoubtedly be a top-four quarterback off the board in the April draft.

For the Kentucky football program, Levis’s success should mean everything.

For starters, it gave them a good chance to bring in a guy like Devin Leary, one of the top quarterback transfers in the nation. The NC State transfer spent four seasons with the Wolfpack, and Levis sees success in his future.

“I was just honest with how I felt about the school, which is my love for it, my love for the coaching staff, my love for the players, and my belief in him (Leary), knowing the type of player he was, to be able to put him into that system and succeed,” Levis said at the NFL Combine via Kentucky Sports Radio.

“Obviously, I think the situation that I’m in right now, being a potential draft pick, was exciting for him to see that by playing in an offense like that and having success at Kentucky, that could be a possibility for him. I was just honest.”

Leary was a stud in his third season with NC State. The 6-foot-1 quarterback threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions. This past season, he played in just six games and ended with 11 touchdowns vs. four interceptions.

With that type of production, especially his second-to-last season at NC State, the sky is the limit for what Leary can do in this Liam Coen-led offense.

