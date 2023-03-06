Antonio Reeves among 4 Wildcats honored by SEC coaches

As usual, the Kentucky Wildcats racked up a host of SEC postseason honors.

On Monday, the league announced the coaches’ SEC awards, which feature senior guard Antonio Reeves being named the Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year. He shared the honor with Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly.

Additionally, senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was a First-Team All-SEC pick, while Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Tshiebwe is leading the country with 13.1 rebounds per contest to go along with a team-high 16.4 points per game. He’s also the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Livingston is averaging 6.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, though he’s really come on as of late, scoring in double figures in four of his last eight games.

Wallace is averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a team-high 4.2 assists per game, which ranks second in the SEC. He also ranks fifth in the league in steals per game (1.93).

Reeves is averaging 14.2 points per game while playing in all 31 games. He leads the team with 71 made 3-pointers, connecting on 41% (71/173) from deep. He’s also scored in double figures in 15 of the last 17 games, leading the Cats in scoring at 16.6 points per game while shooting 41.7% (40/96) over that span.

Of course, Reeves is coming off arguably the game of his life in Kentucky’s 88-79 win at Arkansas, where he scored a career-high 37 points. That’s tied for the third-most points by a Wildcat in the John Calipari era and the most for a Kentucky player in a true road game under Calipari.

Oh, and senior guard CJ Fredrick was named to the SEC Community Service team last week.

Coaches’ SEC Awards

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KJ Williams, LSU

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Bradley, Alabama

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Riley Kugel, Florida

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina

Julian Phillips, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama,

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt