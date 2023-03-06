UK coaching staff checks in on Boogie Fland

Just a day after what could be their biggest win of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff hit the trail for the class of 2024.

They made a quick stop in New York to see five-star guard Boogie Fland, out of White Plains, NY., who is rated as the No. 13 player in the country per 247 Sports. He is the No. 2 combo guard.

Kentucky came full staff for ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Boogie Fland’24 @BoogieFland of @step_basketball & @PSACardinals #BBN ⚪️



The 16 year-old helped lead Stepinac to a 56-52 playoff win. Stepinac plays next on Wednesday at St. John’s. https://t.co/Hk3WkPpvnS pic.twitter.com/ToOSQCJ4D3 — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) March 5, 2023

After missing on Ian Jackson, the 2024 class leaves a lot to be desired, as it’s considered one of the weakest classes in recent memory. But a guy like Boogie Fland is one that Kentucky can’t miss on, especially pairing with an elite guard that they’re going after such as Tre Johnson.

Boogie is a terrific young combo guard. That would certainly soften the blow of missing on Ian Jackson. And given the state of things at UNC, I’d probably still be crootin’ Jackson too. https://t.co/8psyihZhYH — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 5, 2023

Kyle Tucker certainly seems to think Boogie is the right guy to go after, and he believes that Kentucky should still be going after Ian Jackson as well.

For the ‘24 class, guys like Tre Johnson and Karter Knox are the big fish for the Wildcats, but Boogie Fland would be a very nice start to the class.

