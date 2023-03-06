 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
News: What to know for the SEC Tournament

Filed under:

UK coaching staff checks in on Boogie Fland

Fland is one of the top guards in the class of 2024.

By Ianteasley
/ new
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 15 Hoophall Classic Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just a day after what could be their biggest win of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff hit the trail for the class of 2024.

They made a quick stop in New York to see five-star guard Boogie Fland, out of White Plains, NY., who is rated as the No. 13 player in the country per 247 Sports. He is the No. 2 combo guard.

After missing on Ian Jackson, the 2024 class leaves a lot to be desired, as it’s considered one of the weakest classes in recent memory. But a guy like Boogie Fland is one that Kentucky can’t miss on, especially pairing with an elite guard that they’re going after such as Tre Johnson.

Kyle Tucker certainly seems to think Boogie is the right guy to go after, and he believes that Kentucky should still be going after Ian Jackson as well.

For the ‘24 class, guys like Tre Johnson and Karter Knox are the big fish for the Wildcats, but Boogie Fland would be a very nice start to the class.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...