Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the College Basketball Rankings

College basketball’s regular season came to a close over the weekend, and the Kentucky Wildcats capped the year off win an impressive road victory over Arkansas.

The No. 23 Wildcats split this week’s games, though, with a tough loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. Still, the road win (without Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler) combined with a feisty Vanderbilt team only beating UK by two could allow the Wildcats to remain in the AP Top-25 rankings.

While their rank does matter for future NCAA Tournament seeding, Kentucky already has their path for this week’s SEC Tournament. The win over Arkansas allowed the Wildcats to secure the No. 3 seed in the tournament, clinching a double-bye and scheduling the team’s first game for 9 pm ET on Friday night. Kentucky will play the winner of Vanderbilt and Georgia/LSU — a matchup scheduled to be played on Thursday night.

Kentucky’s performance this week will absolutely boost their tournament seeding even more. But for now, we are waiting on what today’s Associated Press Top 25 rankings will be.

Will the Wildcats remain in the Top-25? Or will they fall out of the rankings? Either way, Big Blue Nation will find out soon enough.

Check back throughout the day for updates on the AP Top-25 and the status of Kentucky.

Tweet of the Day

Day after going for 37 on the road, Antonio Reeves was volunteering his time at the High Street Y with Youth Basketball pic.twitter.com/4fcWh8xwvD — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 5, 2023

Adou Thiero volunteering as a youth basketball coach in Lexington today, after playing a key role in Kentucky’s road win over Arkansas yesterday.



Kentucky basketball has great players, but also great young men. Proud to have them representing the University!#BBN pic.twitter.com/YhNMcDudU1 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 5, 2023

This is wholesome.

Headlines

Hard work paying off for hurdler Masai Russell - Vaught’s Views

She has a big weekend ahead.

Quickley sets new career-high with 38 points vs. Celtics - ESPN

Huge night for the former Wildcat.

Grand Slam Sends No. 14 Kentucky Past UIC - UK Athletics

Big day for Erin Coffel.

Taylor Jenkins: No timetable for Morant’s return to Grizzlies - ESPN

This just simply isn’t good.

Kentucky Begins SEC Tournament as No. 3 Seed - UK Athletics

Their first game is Friday at 8 PM CT.

Doncic, Booker exchange words as Suns top Mavs - ESPN

Is there a small rivalry brewing?

Cats Sweep Series in Walk-Off Fashion - UK Athletics

Huge weekend on the diamond.

South Carolina wins 7th SEC tourney in past 9 seasons - ESPN

They’re a perfect 32-0 this year.