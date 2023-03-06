Antonio Reeves joins a special list of UK legends with his performance at Arkansas

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program is not just one of the most storied programs in college basketball, but one of the most storied programs in sports.

With over 2,000 wins and eight national titles, many great players have donned the blue and white and put up some historic performances.

One of those came Saturday when the Wildcats pulled off a massive win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, in large help to Antonio Reeves.

“That boy saved us,” as Oscar Tshiebwe said after the game.

Scoring 37 points on a very efficient 70.6 shooting percentage, Reeves helped Kentucky pull off of the more improbable victories in the John Calipari era, and put his name in the record books for good measure.

According to statistician Corey Price, Reeves is one of just nine players in Kentucky history to score 37 points in the month of March, which is saying something given the amount of postseason success Kentucky has had.

.@KentuckyMBB players to score at least 37 points in a game in the month of March:



- Antonio Reeves



- De’Aaron Fox



- Tayshaun Prince



- Melvin Turpin



- Jack Givens



- Dan Issel



- Cliff Hagan



- Bill Spivey



- Alex Groza — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 4, 2023

With the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament just on the horizon, hopefully Reeves can sustain his high level of play because the Wildcats will certainly need it to make a deep postseason run.

