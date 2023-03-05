Kentucky Basketball Bracketology roundup entering the SEC Tournament

After getting back inside the top 25 this past week, followed by a slip-up against Vanderbilt and a massive road win at Arkansas, the Kentucky Wildcats are sitting comfortably inside the NCAA Tournament field of 68.

Where will they land on Selection Sunday? Well, that is to be determined, especially if the Wildcats can make a run in Nashville.

Joe Lunardi has Kentucky in a very favorable region location-wise, as the ‘Cats would be the No. 7 seed in the South Region (Louisville) with their first two games taking place in Columbus.

Their first-round matchup? The West Virginia Mountaineers. Their No. 2 seed? The Purdue Boilermakers, and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the No. 1 seed.

Mike DeCourcy has Kentucky as a No. 5 seed.

Jerry Palm has Kentucky as the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region with a first-round matchup against No. 10 seed USC in Denver.

Their No. 2 seed? The Texas Longhorns. Their No. 1 seed? The Houston Cougars. With also a potential rematch against Gonzaga, who is the No. 3 seed in the region.

Bracket Matrix has Kentucky as a No. 6 seed, but of course, would move up significantly with a good showing in Nashville.

Consensus? The Kentucky Wildcats are ranging anywhere from a No. 5 seed to a No. 7 seed, but with a good showing in Nashville, that could bump them up a seed line or two.

But we all know that the SEC Championship game on Sunday is meaningless for seeding purposes.