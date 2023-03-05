Sunday Headlines: Big Win at Arkansas Edition

How many of you actually believed Kentucky could go to Arkansas, without their two point guards, and beat a Razorbacks team that handed the Wildcats a 15-point defeat earlier in the season?

The odds may have been stacked against the Wildcats, but John Calipari’s team was impressive in an 88-79 victory over the Razorbacks to finish their regular season.

Considering Kentucky is No. 23 in the current AP Top 25 Poll, a win under “normal” circumstances may have been expected. But without both Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick playing with a significant rib injury, Kentucky’s backcourt was suddenly depleted.

Antonio Reeves and his teammates had other plans, however, as he led the Wildcats with a special performance.

The veteran shooting guard played all 40 minutes, scoring 37 points on an efficient 12/17 shooting (11/11 from the free-throw line). He handled a lot of the ball-handling duties for Kentucky and rebounded in a huge way from his poor shooting night against Vanderbilt earlier in the week.

Kentucky leaned on fellow veterans Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe, too. Tshiebwe got the Wildcats out front early, scoring eight of his 12 points in the game’s first seven minutes. Toppin was second on the team in scoring with 21 points, making 6/9 shots and seven of his eight free throw attempts.

With the win, the Wildcats earned the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. Their postseason will begin Friday night against the winner of Vanderbilt and Georgia/LSU. That game is scheduled for 9 pm ET at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Kentucky needed this one.

